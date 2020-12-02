VP submits Iran’s national budget bill to Parliament

Hossein-Ali Amiri as the Vice-President for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs submitted Iran’s national budget bill to Parliament on Wednesday.

The bill was used to be submitted by President Rouhani himself but this year he did not attend today's Parliament session due to, as he described, the anti-coronavirus protocols.

The copies of the proposed bill provided to the MPs will be examined and the MPs will give their suggestions and views to the specialized commission that will be set up for studying the bill within a month.

The parliament will then review the budget bill in an open session.

According to the internal regulations of the Iranian parliament, the administration should present the annual budget bill by December 5 each year.

Once the parliamentarians endorse the government’s proposed budget bill, it will go to the Guardian Council, the constitutional supervisory body, for ratification before becoming law.

