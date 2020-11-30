MP urges S. Korea to release Iranian frozen assets

"South Korean officials must act as soon as possible to release Iran's blocked resources and convert them into dollars and euros to return the Islamic Republic's property," the chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour said in the video conference with Song Young-gil.

He added that the Iranian Parliament is accordingly studying imposing sanctions on imports of South Korean products but the body believes that the issue can be resolved via negotiations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is rich in mineral resources and can meet the needs of South Korea. Also, Iran's market of 90-million-market can be lucrative for the South Korean economy," he said.

Criticizing the unilateral interference of US officials and Trump himself in relations between the two countries, the Iranian MP said: "The will of the sides should not allow such interventions to affect the mutual relations because the interferences of the US President and the extension of domestic law to other countries is an insult to the international community."

He expressed concern about the coronavirus pandemic adding that "However, the virus of Trump and the Zionist Netanyahu is far more dangerous than Covid-19."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said: "Iran has never been militarily active in the nuclear field, so we believe that all countries in the region and the world should be cleared of nuclear weapons and there should be no discrimination between countries in this regard."

Song Young-gil, for his turn, expressed condolences over the assassination of the Iranian scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemned the assassination of a scientist calling it "a big mistake".

"I hope we will not see another terrorist act as international cooperation increases," he added.

He also called for joint cooperation with Iran in the fight against the coronavirus.

"At present, Iranian forex resources are in South Korea, and we are trying to dispatch pharmaceutical, medical and basic goods to Iran to clear the debt," he said.

HJ/FNA13990910000600