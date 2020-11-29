Iran, Yemen poised to strengthen coop. in medical fields

Iranian Ambassador to Sana’a Hassan Irloo and Taha Al-Mutawakil, the Minister of Health in the National Salvation Government (NSG) met and held talks in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen and promote joint cooperation in medical and healthcare fields.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Yemen in medical and healthcare fields, the envoy emphasized.

Yemeni health minister, for his part, stressed interest of his country to use Iran’s fruitful experiences in the medical and healthcare fields including primary medical care, community service, access to health services at villages and fight against communicable diseases especially COVID-19.

In this meeting, he submitted a comprehensive report on the volume of damages to infrastructures of health sector of Yemen caused by Saudi coalition and added, “About 400 health centers and hospital installations have been damaged in Yemen as a result of Saudi Arabia’s military aggression and attacks.”

Al-Mutawakil said that Saudi aggression has spread communicable diseases in Yemen and does not allow medical equipment to reach the country.

Then, Yemeni health minister hailed Iran for its medical and healthcare support for Yemen and condemned assassination of Iranian scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

