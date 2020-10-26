Iran to conduct 2nd phase of quantum cryptography experiment

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran visited the Iran Center for Quantum Technologies after his full recovery from the Coronavirus.

In this visit, he ordered over the beginning of the second phase of the open space quantum cryptography project between the central campus of AEOI and the Telecommunication Level of Milad Tower with the focus of sending entangled photons and quantum cryptography.

During this visit, Salehi visited cleanrooms made for atomic clock projects, quantum cryptography, lithography, and quantum metrology.

While reviewing the achievements of this center in various fields of quantum technologies, he expressed satisfaction with the fruitful advances of this high-tech technology in the Atomic Energy Organization.

Stressing that all-out progress is Iran’s option to meet its needs, Salehi said, “As we welcome the strengthening of international relations, we look forward to getting into peaceful nuclear cooperation with member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency, especially our neighbors under IAEA auspices.”

Hailing knowledge of Iranian specialists and researchers in meeting the needs of the country, he reassured that the great Iranian nation can defeat the global crisis of coronavirus just like overcoming big obstacles such as imposed war, various natural disasters, economic pressures, and evil anti-Iran moves of the arrogant powers.

