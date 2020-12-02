  1. Politics
NATO seeking to advance negotiations with Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Secretary-General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said that NATO foreign ministers emphasized the continuation of the deterrence policy, stressing the importance of pursuing negotiations with Russia.

"We are adapting NATO’s deterrence posture to address Russia’s destabilising actions. At the same time, we all agree that we must continue to pursue dialogue with Russia," Jens Stoltenberg claimed on Tuesday.

After the virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Stoltenberg told reporters, "We all agree that we must continue to advance negotiations with Russia. We also discussed the adjustment of NATO's deterrent conditions against Russia's destabilizing actions."

"We are witnessing the deployment of Russian forces in our close neighbours, which include parts of Georgia, eastern Ukraine and Moldova," he said.

