NATO seeking to advance negotiations with Russia

"We are adapting NATO’s deterrence posture to address Russia’s destabilising actions. At the same time, we all agree that we must continue to pursue dialogue with Russia," Jens Stoltenberg claimed on Tuesday.

"We are witnessing the deployment of Russian forces in our close neighbours, which include parts of Georgia, eastern Ukraine and Moldova," he said.

