Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 1

Aftab:
Kushner's strange visit to Saudi Arabia
Ebtekar:
Europe's efforts to revive JCPOA
Will COVID-19 outbreak aggrevate in winter?
Raeisi: Sanction and terror are two sides of same coin
Fakhrizadeh martyred in remote operation? clues about a crime
Ettela'at:
Eight Saudi military officials killed in Yemeni missile strike
Shamkhani: Martyr Fakhrizadeh achievements will surprise the world
Shame of sanctioning medicine import will remain by its founders forever
Iran:
VP proposes SCO to create regional banking mechanisms
New details about scientist assassination
Javan:
Tel Aviv in fear of Iran's revenge
Big work of Fakhrizadeh handed to his students
Six former EU officials: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran has failed
Shahrvand:
Fakhrizadeh assassination carried out by electronic devices: Shamkhani
Kayhan:
During Fakhrizadeh funeral: Military officials stress day of punishment not far away
Yemen's precise missile attack on Saudi coalition cmdr meeting
