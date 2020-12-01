Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 1

Aftab:

Kushner's strange visit to Saudi Arabia

Ebtekar:

Europe's efforts to revive JCPOA

Will COVID-19 outbreak aggrevate in winter?

Raeisi: Sanction and terror are two sides of same coin

Fakhrizadeh martyred in remote operation? clues about a crime

Ettela'at:

Eight Saudi military officials killed in Yemeni missile strike

Shamkhani: Martyr Fakhrizadeh achievements will surprise the world

Shame of sanctioning medicine import will remain by its founders forever

Iran:

VP proposes SCO to create regional banking mechanisms

New details about scientist assassination

Javan:

Tel Aviv in fear of Iran's revenge

Big work of Fakhrizadeh handed to his students

Six former EU officials: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran has failed

Shahrvand:

Fakhrizadeh assassination carried out by electronic devices: Shamkhani

Kayhan:

During Fakhrizadeh funeral: Military officials stress day of punishment not far away

Yemen's precise missile attack on Saudi coalition cmdr meeting



MAH