  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2020, 8:51 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 1

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 1

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, December 01.

Aftab:

Kushner's strange visit to Saudi Arabia

Ebtekar:

Europe's efforts to revive JCPOA

Will COVID-19 outbreak aggrevate in winter?

Raeisi: Sanction and terror are two sides of same coin

Fakhrizadeh martyred in remote operation? clues about a crime

Ettela'at:

Eight Saudi military officials killed in Yemeni missile strike

Shamkhani: Martyr Fakhrizadeh achievements will surprise the world 

Shame of sanctioning medicine import will remain by its founders forever

Iran:

VP proposes SCO to create regional banking mechanisms

New details about scientist assassination

Javan:

Tel Aviv in fear of Iran's revenge

Big work of Fakhrizadeh handed to his students

Six former EU officials: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran has failed

Shahrvand:

Fakhrizadeh assassination carried out by electronic devices: Shamkhani

Kayhan:

During Fakhrizadeh funeral: Military officials stress day of punishment not far away

Yemen's precise missile attack on Saudi coalition cmdr meeting
 

MAH

News Code 166599

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News