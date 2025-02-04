  1. Politics
Iran to defend its peaceful nuclear program with all might

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – A senior political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed that Iran will use all its power to defend its peaceful nuclear program.

During a visit to an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements in the nuclear industry at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Monday, Ali Shamkhani reiterated the transparency of Iran’s nuclear program and the country’s adherence to international obligations, PressTV reported.

“Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and will never do so,” he said. “However, it defends its legal rights… with all its might.”

Shamkhani asserted, “The Islamic Republic is resolved to defend the interests of the Iranian nation against excessive demands of the world powers, who have reneged on their promises, and force them to respect the legal rights of the proud people of Iran.”

He also stressed the importance of developing nuclear technology, adding that some countries oppose Iran’s progress in this field due to its positive outcomes for the country.

“Nuclear technology will not only create significant values ​​for the country in the sector of clean and renewable energy production, but it’s also very crucial and effective in fields such as agriculture, medicine, pharmaceuticals, water resources management, and environment.”

“Iran's scientific independence in this field has raised concerns among some powers.”

