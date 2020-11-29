'Fakhrizadeh assassination meant to destabalize region'

In a post on his Facebook, Kosachev referred to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's stance blaming the Israeli regime for the incident, saying, the fact that Tehran, first of all, pointed out the guilt of the United States and the Israeli regime in the murder is not surprising.

“Whoever was behind this murder, it can certainly be characterized as a terrorist attack aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region, as well as provoking a tough reaction from Iran,” the Russian senator said.

In his opinion, a “trigger” is needed to start a war, which may well be the death of an Iranian physicist. “Dangerous games, the consequences of which are not predictable, but definitely negative. And the Iranian leadership is not to blame for this, ”Kosachev said.

On Saturday, the American special services were reported to accuse the Israeli regime of the murder of Fakhrizadeh. At the same time, it is not known whether the United States could have been aware of the operation in advance. The White House and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declined to comment on the matter to reporters.

Iranian Foreign Minister has called on the international community, especially the European Union, to abandon double standards and condemn the act of state-sponsored assassination.

In a tweet in German language, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Terrorists assassinate a prominent Iranian scientist. This cowardice, in which there are serious signs of Israel's role, shows the belligerence of the perpetrators out of desperation."

"Iran calls on the international community, especially the European Union, to abandon double standards and condemn this act of state assassination," he added.

