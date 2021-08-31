Tehran hosts annual meeting of ‘SEQUA’ inst. rep. office

The meeting was held in the presence of the Director-General of the Bureau for Foreign Immigrants Affairs, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, with the aim of discussing ideas and approaches related to the continuation of SEQUA Project and ways facing ahead.

The meeting also was attended by directors of provinces’ Technical and Vocational Training Organization, representative of German Embassy and also domestic Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The Director-General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs Mehdi Mahmoudi was the first speaker in this webinar meeting who expressed his thanks to SEQUA Institute for holding a meeting in line with implementation of this joint project and added that the results of this meeting will enable and create a suitable platform for voluntary return of refugees and solve their problems in the future.

It is for more than four decades that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been responsible for hosting millions of refugees and during this period, Iran has supported refugees according to the humanitarian principles, he stressed.

During these years, Islamic Republic of Iran has spared no effort to offer quality services to this vulnerable population of refugees, he said, adding, “Like Iranian citizens, the country has provided these refugees with all equal training, healthcare, medical, vocational services.”

Promoting the capacity of refugees to empower and create more favorable conditions for the voluntary return of refugees has been cited as the main aim behind implementation of a joint project with SEQUA Rep. Office, he said, emphasizing that attracting more credits and developing activities with careful planning and coordinating in implementation process of projects is essential in line with the policies and goals of government of Islamic Republic of Iran, so that results of the meeting and its achievements should be pursued to guide refugees to Afghanistan.

