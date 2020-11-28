  1. Culture
‘Warehouse’ nominated at Brazil’s GIMFA

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Warehouse’ (Original title in Persian: Anbar) has been nominated for awards at Brazil’s GIMFA (Gralha International Monthly Film Awards).

The short film, directed by Hossein Torkjoosh, has will vie for awards in nine sections of the event, which will be held online on November 30.

The storyline of Warehouse happens in the social sphere and with the focus on an incident in a paper waste warehouse. With the entrance of the police and consequent series of judgments, the story will be entangled with some challenges.

Warehouse experienced its first international participation in the Nukhu Award 2020, which was held online in New York City on October 10.

