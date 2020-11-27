Riyadh says been attacked by hundreds of missiles, UAVs

Addressing the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, “Saudi Arabia has been exposed to hundreds of ballistic missile and drone strikes."

The Saudi diplomat’s comments Yemeni armed forces, in their latest retaliatory attack on Monday, targeted a Saudi Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the port city of Jeddah with an advanced homegrown ballistic missile.

Following that air raid, Yemen’s Houthi said Saudi Arabia has been targeting and conspiring against Yemeni people for the past six years, noting that bids to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, the bombing of Yemeni people and the crippling siege on its impoverished southern neighbor are only a few examples in the Riyadh regime’s long list of crimes.

Houthi underlined that the Quds-2 missile that hit the Saudi Aramco plant in Jeddah on Monday was entirely designed and manufactured in Yemen, sarcastically advising Saudi authorities to procure more advanced US-made air defense systems in light of the missile attack.

