Saudi critical infrastructure in reach of Yemen: expert

General Abed Al-Thour hailed the recent missile attack on Aramco, noting that the operation deep inside Saudi Arabia's soil bears various messages.

The most important message, he continued, is that Yemeni forces now have gained access to the map of the oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and enjoy the capability to target any of these sites despite all the defense measures.

According to the expert, Yemeni missiles are advanced as air defenses and advanced radars of the Saudi coalition failed to respond to them.

Missile attacks of Yemen against numerous targets on Saudi soil show that the international community and Zionism will no longer support Riyadh, rather, they are only depleting the financial power of the country.

The spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that a distribution station of Aramco in Jeddah had been targeted with the Quds-2 type winged missile with high precision. He said the attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi military aggression and siege.

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco later admitted the missile attack, saying it has caused major damage.

Abdullah al-Ghamdi, the manager of the North Jeddah Bulk Plant, told reporters during a tour of the facility on Tuesday that one of the 13 tanks used for diesel oil, gasoline, and jet fuel at the facility had been damaged and was out of service.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in an ongoing, unsuccessful attempt to suppress a popular uprising that had overthrown a Riyadh-friendly regime.

