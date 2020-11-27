Car bomb kills three in Syria’s Al-Hasakah

According to the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, the explosion struck a checkpoint in the village of Mabrouka, Ras Al-Ain area, the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah Governorate wounding five people and killing three others.

Earlier on Tuesday, 29 people were killed by explosives in three separate incidents in similar regions of north Syria.

In the first incident, explosives planted in the car of a police chief on the outskirts of Al-Bab detonated and killed him, two other policemen and two civilians, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Nineteen people were wounded, the Britain-based monitor added.

In the town of Afrin, a car bomb went off near a bakery, killing three people and wounding 16 others.

There has been a string of attacks in Al-Bab since its capture by Turkish troops in 2017.

Elsewhere in north Syria, a number of pro-Turkey fighters were killed overnight near the town of Ain Issa when they walked into a minefield laid by Kurdish-led forces, the monitor said.

They were among around 30 Turkey-backed combatants who had been trying to sneak into Muallaq village after sending in drones to bombard it, said the Observatory.

But they became ensnared in a minefield laid by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), killing 21 and wounding the rest.

