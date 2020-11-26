Pres. Rouhani inaugurates national oil projects

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference which has been turned into a routine for different world events due to the pandemic.

The oil projects were in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, Khuzestan Province and Bushehr Province in west, southwest and south of the country respectively.

Rouhani officially ordered commissioning of the centralized storage tanks of South Pars worth €29.2 million and Rls.2,200 billion.

The project of constructing storage facilities and gas condensate measuring stations, which was put into operation today (Thursday, November 26) by the order of President Hassan Rouhani via video conference, is aimed at storing gas condensate from a number of South Pars refineries with a nominal capacity of 640,000 cubic meters, an equivalent of 4 million barrels.

In the project, which was ordered by Pars Oil and Gas Company, eight tanks each with a capacity of 80,000 cubic meters (500,000 barrels) and a total capacity of 640,000 cubic meters with a floating roof and two fire tanks and fuel tanks, piping network and systems, electrical, instrumentation and measuring systems and condensate transfer boosters and the related pumps, as well as industrial and administrative buildings were constructed.

These tanks have the capacity to supply 480,000 barrels of gas condensate per day to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery through the pumping stations of the refinery on the west side of the facility and also send gas condensate to the single point mooring (SPM) No. 1 and 2 through 30-inch inlet-outlet pipelines at up to 600,000 barrels per day.

The construction project of storage facilities and gas condensate measuring stations was carried out under three EPC1, EPC2, EPC3 (engineering, equipment procurement and execution) contracts by the developers and consultants of Nardis Energy Projects, Arak Machinery Company and Pars Consulting Engineers Company, and was funded by the domestic sources from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the National Development Fund of Iran (Article 12 of Elimination of Production Barriers Act).

Construction of the project generated 160 direct jobs and its operation needs 50 people on duty.

President Rouhani also officially inaugurated the first skid-mounted oil refining unit on Thursday.

This processing unit (Skid-Mounted), which was officially put into operation on Thursday, November 26, was constructed in the form of a lease and purchase contract for oil refining services ($1,285 per barrel) with the private sector (foreign).

The value of the contract is $47 million, and the construction site is on the south side of the South Azadegan oil field in the West Karoun oil fields cluster. It is fed by 35 wells and its processing capacity is 50,000 barrels per day, which can be enhanced to 80,000 barrels.

Another noteworthy point on this unit is the working method in which oil is processed using superheat water vapour in order to change and exchange temperature. Also, construction of this unit created jobs for 400 people at the time of construction and 100 people during operation.

Attracting foreign capital at the climax of sanctions, rapid construction (in less than a year) and helping to increase production capacity in a joint field (South Azadegan), are the most prominent features of the skid-mounted refining unit built in the West Karoun region.

Last February, a contract was signed between the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) and Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR) for construction of the second skid-mounted processing unit in the South Azadegan oil field under Build-Own-Operate contract terms.

The facility will operate with 50,000 barrels per day of capacity and 15 months has been designated for its design and construction. The operation period of this project will be three years which could be extended to five years.

Rouhani also officially inaugurated Lordegan Petrochemical Plant today.

The commissioning of the complex was fully carried out by Iranian experts and it will generate roughly $240 million annually once fully operational.

The plant has been built with the aim of producing 1.075 million tons of urea and 677,000 tons of ammonia per year, of which about 600,000 tons is used to produce urea in the complex.

The facility is fed by natural gas from the national gas distribution network. It consumes 320 million cubic meters of natural gas as fuel and 429 million cubic meters of natural gas as feedstock annually.

Most of the products of this complex will be for export and its first chemical shipment will be exported next month.

Lordegan Petrochemical Plant was built with an investment of 754 million Euros and 11,230 billion Rials, and it would generate annual revenue of roughly 240 million dollars. The plant is planned to reach full production tilt by the end of the current Iranian calendar year to March 20, 2021.

Due to the 500 million euro financing of the unit by China, it was necessary for the company to purchase part of the equipment from this country, but despite this, most of the equipment was supplied from domestic manufacturers and over 60% of the equipment used in the plant was provided by Iranian suppliers.

Construction of the unit generated 2,800 direct and 450 indirect jobs in the western province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. When fully operational, it will create 700 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs.

Lordegan Petrochemical Company was built on a 100-hectare land in the Felard County of ​​Lordegan City in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, and Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group (Petrol) is the main stockholder of the company.

