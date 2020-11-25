US impedes Iraqi MPs' access to assassin. report of Soleimani

According to Al-Maalomah, Iraqi MP Abdol Amir al-Ta'eiban informed that Americans are imposing pressure on the Iraqi government to stop delivery of the report on the assassination of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Qassem Soleimani to the Iraqi Parliament.

"The American embassy imposes its opinion on the government and prevents the investigation about the assassination of the leaders of victory to Parliament," the Iraqi MP said, stressing that "this matter has to become clear."

He added that "The Evil Embassy in Baghdad imposes its decision on the Iraqi government and sovereignty," calling on it to "stop its arrogant and bullying behavior towards the sovereignty of Iraq and its people."

HJ/FNA13990905000578