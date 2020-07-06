Iraqi MP objects over US testing missile

Reports suggest that Naeem Al-Oboudi the Parliamentary member of Iraq has announced that United States’ testing an air defense missile system inside its embassy in Baghdad is a clear violation of diplomatic action.

He called on the Iraqi government to gain sovereignty over the affairs of the country and not to let the United State to do such terrifying activities in the Iraqi territory.

On this basis the Iraqi security analyst Sabah Al-Akili expressed his anxiety over the act of Washington’s embassy in Baghdad, stressing that the embassy is a diplomatic center which is governed by the host country and it is not a military base.

“Testing of the missiles and carrying out maneuvers have created an atmosphere of concern among residents around the Green Zone”, said the Iraqi analyst.

