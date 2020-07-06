  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2020, 10:31 PM

Iraqi MP objects over US testing missile

Iraqi MP objects over US testing missile

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – A member of the Iraqi Parliament has voiced his objection over the US' testing missile in its embassy in Baghdad, calling on the Iraqi government to prevent such acts in the country.

Reports suggest that Naeem Al-Oboudi the Parliamentary member of Iraq has announced that United States’ testing an air defense missile system inside its embassy in Baghdad is a clear violation of diplomatic action. 

He called on the Iraqi government to gain sovereignty over the affairs of the country and not to let the United State to do such terrifying activities in the Iraqi territory.

On this basis the Iraqi security analyst Sabah Al-Akili expressed his anxiety over the act of Washington’s embassy in Baghdad, stressing that the embassy is a diplomatic center which is governed by the host country and it is not a military base.

“Testing of the missiles and carrying out maneuvers have created an atmosphere of concern among residents around the Green Zone”, said the Iraqi analyst.

RHM/4967570

News Code 160633

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News