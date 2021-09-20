US main cause of Saudi aggression against Yemeni nation

Mehdi Al-Mashat, head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, said that the Saudi-led coalition attempted to annihilate the Yemeni people's revolution, but failed.

“The United States is the main cause of the aggression against Yemen and other countries are its executive tools in this aggression,” al-Mashat told Al-Masirah.

Criticizing UN support for the aggressor states, he reminded that politicizing humanitarian issues is completely unacceptable.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the Oman mediation between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, saying, "The Yemenis told us that Saudi Arabia, at the highest level, was interested in reaching a solution, but unfortunately, we were surprised by the rapid change in their interest."

Referring to Oman's continuous efforts for mediation, the head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council also said that the Ma’rib war is very strategic and important.

ZM/FNA14000628000915