E3 Foreign Ministers seeking to cooperate on Iran: UK FM

In a tweet on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote, “At our talks, today, my French & German counterparts @JY_LeDrian @HeikoMaas & I re-affirmed our commitment to tackle #COVID19 together, protect the planet against #ClimateChange, and cooperate on Iran.”

Foreign ministers of Germany, the UK, and France in a trilateral meeting on Monday will review the latest development on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will mull over the latest developments on JCPOA and Iran’s nuclear activities, German Foreign Office Spokeswoman said.

FA/