FM spox condemns Pompeo’s visit to occupied lands

In a tweet late on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "The #PompeoDoctrine 101: Put Bibi's interest above that of even Americans who put him in office;

- Formalize Israel's occupation & whitewash Israeli crimes- no matter what;

- Silence criticism with bogus 'anti-Semitism label';

- Waste US taxpayers money on private family tours."

Pompeo and his Bahraini counterpart arrived in the occupied lands on Wednesday to mark a new, US-brokered normalization deal with the Zionist regime.

He later visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

His visit has reignited speculation that Pompeo is seeking Israeli support for his political future.

