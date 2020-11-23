Pompeo says US restricted Iran's access to oil revenues

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that since May 2018, the US has denied the Islamic Republic of direct access to more than $70 billion in oil revenue, and it continues to prevent Iran access to around $50 billion annually, the website of US department of state reported.

“Sanctions are part of the pressures creating a new Middle East, bringing together countries that suffer the consequences of Iran’s violence and seek a region more peaceful and stable than before,’ he claimed.

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

FA/PR