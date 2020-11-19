Pompeo's max pressure policy reaches max failure: FM spox.

In a tweet on early Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "The outgoing @SecPompeo's frustration is understandable. His "max pressure policy reached a max failure..."

"I discussed w/ @PressTV, the US economic terrorism against Iran, JCPOA's future, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, situation in Afghanistan & more.

Watch," he added.

His tweet came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet wrote, "The Maximum Pressure campaign against the Iranian regime continues to be effective. It deprives the regime of funds to carry out its malign activities. Reducing that pressure is a dangerous choice, bound to weaken new regional partnerships for peace and strengthen the regime."

Previously, Khatibzadeh in an interview with Press TV said that “These are part of psychological war against Iranians,” adding, “There’s nothing more they can do other than to continue this psychological warfare against the Iranian nation.”

The official said the outgoing US officials were making such claims out of frustration and in order to convince the world that their maximum pressure policy was still alive.

“Everybody knows to what extent they’ve not been able to reach any goals of their policy.”

