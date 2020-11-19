Depriving Iran of region's transit routes US plots: Rouhani

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of 13 transportation projects around the country, President Hassan Rouhani referred to Iran's special geographical situation in the region and the world, saying, "The overfly of 1400 flights from Iran's airspace indicates that our country's position, not only in the air transport sector but also in rail, road and port sectors is very special and valuable."

Stating that the operation of freeways and motorways throughout the country increase security and decrease traffic time, President Rouhani said, "The government worked hard to use new technologies alongside the development of rail and road transportation."

The President also went on to say, "The use of new technologies in the transportation industry has been one of the efforts of this government".

Rouhani said that after the JCPOA was signed Iran bought 16 new planes, and that if there weren’t for the wicked US administration, Iran would have taken delivery of tens of new planes by now.

Referring to the purchase of 16 new aeroplanes after the JCPOA, the President said, "One of the plots of the United States is preventing transit in the region through Iran."

"Renovation of the transportation fleet was one of the government's top priorities, but the US government's atrocity slowed it down," he continued.

Major projects have been inaugurated in the transportation sector and the country's freeway and motorway system in the eleventh and twelfth government, he said, adding, "Currently, 9 major freeway projects are underway in the country. By the end of this government, 9 major projects in the field of roads and transportation will be inaugurated."

He added, "Sooner or later, the world will get rid of coronavirus, and tourism, industry and transportation will flourish again."

Rouhani also went on to say, "Despite all the problems, great work has been done in the field of transit, rail construction and modernisation in this government."

He continued, "The development of transit from north to south and east to the west creates a great transformation in the region."

"The hard work of the government in strengthening electronic government, digitalising the economy and developing knowledge-based companies will continue until the last day," added Rouhani.

ZZ/President.ir