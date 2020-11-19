Global COVID-19 cases pass 56.5m, deaths reach 1.35m

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 217 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 56,569,692 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,354,890 and recoveries amounting to 39,363,586.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality. The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 11,873,863, while the death toll has hit more than 256,262.

India comes in second place with more than 8.9 million COVID-19 cases and 131,618 deaths.

Brazil has registered 5,947,403 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 167,497 people have died.

It is followed by France, Russia, Spain, the Uk, Argentina, Italy, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Germany in terms of infection.

Iran remains a hardest-hit nation in West Asia, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 42,941 people have died there from the virus, with 801,894 confirmed cases and 576,983 recoveries.

ZZ/