Iran Army exercise maximum security at all borders

Iran's Army, with the structural changes it has made within itself, has become self-sufficient in the field of weapons production, drones, and anti-tank systems, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari also noted.

According to General Heidari, Iran's Army ground forces are stationed in the western and northwestern borders, as well as in the southern borders and the eastern and southeastern borders of the country.

He also referred to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution saying that security is one of the basic components in every country.

The Army forces always try to establish stable security by improving their defense power, he added.

