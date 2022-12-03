  1. Politics
Dec 3, 2022, 7:45 PM

Gen. Heidari:

Iran Army exercise maximum security at all borders

Iran Army exercise maximum security at all borders

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander says stable security has been established at all country's borders as a result of the strategic and tactical advancements made by the ground forces of Iran's army.

Iran's Army, with the structural changes it has made within itself, has become self-sufficient in the field of weapons production, drones, and anti-tank systems, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari also noted.

According to General Heidari, Iran's Army ground forces are stationed in the western and northwestern borders, as well as in the southern borders and the eastern and southeastern borders of the country.

He also referred to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution saying that security is one of the basic components in every country.

The Army forces always try to establish stable security by improving their defense power, he added.

RHM/5645563

News Code 194395
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News