IRGC to employ full capacity in COVID-19 battle

“We are trying to dispatch all our healthcare and logistical capacities to help the national and provincial Coronavirus Combat committees overcome the pandemic,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday.

He noted that based on the recent instructions by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, all the armed forces will apply their capablities and facilities to help the country’s self-less medical staff in this regard.

Besides, he added, the IRGC will continue the distribution of the livelihood aid packages among the people who have been inflicted by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Commander of Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari also said that the Iranian Army continues its efforts to help contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“All the 28 hospitals of the Army Ground Force have been exerting every effort 24/7 to help contain the pandemic since the spread of the novel coronavirus; they will not leave the battle till the end,” Brigadier General Heidari added.

More than 12,000 Army personnel are now active in different healthcare sections, including hospitals and laboratories, to contain the pandemic.

