Turkey complete 81-km wall along Iranian border: Report

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed that the construction of wall aims to prevent unauthorized border passage by smugglers and illegal migrants.

Suleyman Soylu shared the news on Twitter along with pictures of the wall, located in the eastern Agri province, Anadolu news agency reported.

Stressing that the wall is part of efforts to fortify Turkey’s border security, the Turkish interior minister thanked state housing developer TOKI, which built the wall, and its sub-contractors and local authorities and security forces, which ensured the wall’s completion.

In 2018, Turkey completed the construction of a 764-km (475-mile) concrete wall along its border with Syria.

MA/PR