Zarif condoles with Syria over his counterpart’s demise

In a message to Hussein Arnous, the head of Syria’s Council of Ministers, Zarif wrote, "I received the news of the passing of the late Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

“I would like to express my condolences to your Excellency, the family of the deceased and my colleagues at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this loss,” Zarif added.

He said, “During his lifetime, he [Walid al-Muallem] played an important role in serving and defending the national interests and security of his country.”

In the end, Zarif prayed to God Almighty for great mercy of the late Syrian foreign minister, and wished success and prosperity for the people and the government of Syria.

Walid al-Moallem, 79, passed away early on Monday as reported by Syrian media outlets.

The official announcement is yet to name the cause of al-Moallem's death.

