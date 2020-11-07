Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 7

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: Hard times during past three days unprecedented in history

Pelosi: Trump inflicts damages and goes

Aftab:

The Trump-less world

Ebtekar:

Blue transformation in White House

Trump cannot use Twitter after exiting office

Ettela’at:

Biden: We are on verge of victory

Trump: US election system rigged

The UN urges Zionist regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan

Iran:

Post-election protests, allegations up in US; a hot November

In a webinar with experts on US election: We should be realist, not optimist or pessimist

Javan:

End of election, start of tensions

IRGC cmdr. says sustainable security is Iran’s redline

Shargh:

An early return of Democrats? “The Solitude House”

Kayhan:

Fraud, chaos, civil war in America

Iranians sympathize with Afghanistan

First phase of water transfer project from Persian Gulf to central regions inaugurated

MAH