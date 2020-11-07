  1. Politics
Nov 7, 2020, 8:49 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 7

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 7

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, November 7.

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: Hard times during past three days unprecedented in history

Pelosi: Trump inflicts damages and goes

Aftab:

The Trump-less world

Ebtekar:

Blue transformation in White House

Trump cannot use Twitter after exiting office

Ettela’at:

Biden: We are on verge of victory

Trump: US election system rigged

The UN urges Zionist regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan

Iran:

Post-election protests, allegations up in US; a hot November

In a webinar with experts on US election: We should be realist, not optimist or pessimist

Javan:

End of election, start of tensions

IRGC cmdr. says sustainable security is Iran’s redline

Shargh:

An early return of Democrats? “The Solitude House”  

Kayhan:

Fraud, chaos, civil war in America

Iranians sympathize with Afghanistan

First phase of water transfer project from Persian Gulf to central regions inaugurated

MAH

News Code 165590

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News