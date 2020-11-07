Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 7

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: Hard times during past three days unprecedented in history
Pelosi: Trump inflicts damages and goes
Aftab:
The Trump-less world
Ebtekar:
Blue transformation in White House
Trump cannot use Twitter after exiting office
Ettela’at:
Biden: We are on verge of victory
Trump: US election system rigged
The UN urges Zionist regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan
Iran:
Post-election protests, allegations up in US; a hot November
In a webinar with experts on US election: We should be realist, not optimist or pessimist
Javan:
End of election, start of tensions
IRGC cmdr. says sustainable security is Iran’s redline
Shargh:
An early return of Democrats? “The Solitude House”
Kayhan:
Fraud, chaos, civil war in America
Iranians sympathize with Afghanistan
First phase of water transfer project from Persian Gulf to central regions inaugurated
