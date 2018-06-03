Iran presents nano products in Aquatech China 2018

The Iranian companies presented their latest achievements and nano products in water field in Aquatech China 2018 exhibition.
This was a great opportunity for Iranian companies to expand their trades with high-potential Eastern Asia.
Aquatech China 2018 was held on May 31 to June 2, 2018 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (NECC), China.
As the must-attend event in Asia, Aquatech China focuses on products and services within the water technology supply chain such as wastewater treatment equipment, point of use, and membrane technology; these segments are matched with relevant visitor target groups.
