Iran presents nano products in Aquatech China 2018

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Three Iranian knowledge-based companies offered their latest products developed by nanotechnology in Aquatech China 2018 exhibition.

The Iranian companies presented their latest achievements and nano products in water field in Aquatech China 2018 exhibition.

This was a great opportunity for Iranian companies to expand their trades with high-potential Eastern Asia.

Aquatech China 2018 was held on May 31 to June 2, 2018 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (NECC), China.

As the must-attend event in Asia, Aquatech China focuses on products and services within the water technology supply chain such as wastewater treatment equipment, point of use, and membrane technology; these segments are matched with relevant visitor target groups.

