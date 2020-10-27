  1. Politics
US' addiction to sanctions has not paid off: diplomat

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Condemning the US recent sanction against Iranian Petroleum Ministry, Spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN said that US' addiction to sanctions has not paid off.

I an tweet on Tuesday, Alireza Miryousefi wrote, "U.S.'s hostility towards Iranian people has no limit. U.S. is sanctioning entities that have already been sanctioned under other phoney charges."

"U.S.' addiction to sanctions has not paid off, as ⁦@robertcobrien admitted, U.S. has out-sanctioned itself," he added

According to the US Treasury Department, the United States has expanded sanctions against Iran, targeting the country's ministry of petroleum along with 10 other entities, two other vessels, and eight individuals including the country's oil minister. The blacklisted individuals were involved in the recent sale of Iranian gasoline to Venezuela. OFAC has imposed sanctions on the following Iranian officials:

Bijan Zanganeh, Masoud Karbasian, Nasrollah Sardashti, Behzad Mohammadi, Viyan Zanganeh, Alireza Sadiqabadi, Ali Akbar Purebrahim, and Mahmoud Madanipour. 

In reaction to his sanction, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, "Imposition of sanctions on me and my colleagues is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington's policy of reducing [Iran's] crude oil exports to zero."

"The era of unilateralism is over in the world. Iran's oil industry will not be hamstrung," he added.

