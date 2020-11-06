'Silk Road to expand economic ties between Iran, China'

Highlighting the strategic and international importance of the Silk Road, Ramezan Parvaz underlined that the road will expand cultural and economic ties between Iran and China.

The Iranian diplomat further pointed to the significance of expanding relations between the two countries in the future.

He went on to say that Iran plays a major role in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative due to its strategic position in West Asia.

The event was organized by the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association and on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo.

Some 28 Iranian companies in the fields of technology, Carpets, and handicrafts, dried fruit, and culture attended the event.

