Leader appoints a new member of Guardian Council

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – In a directive, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Khatami as a member of the Guardian Council on Sunday.
Following the resignation of Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi from membership of the Guardian Council due to his physical conditions, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Seyyed Ahmad Khatami as Guardian Council’s member.
