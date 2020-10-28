Insulting Prophet of Islam an act far from political maturity

"Respect for the opinions of others is one of the principles of democracy and one of the axioms of morality and humanity," wrote Vaezi in an Instagram post.

"Supporting the insulting actions to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) under the pretext of freedom of expression is undoubtedly an act far from political maturity and rationality," he added.

Vaezi highlighted, "Freedom of expression does not mean permission to violate civil rights and moral principles, and if not accompanied by responsibility, it can lead to hatred, violation of the rights of others, and even, ultimately, to an element against oneself."

"The French President's questionable and unjustified support for the insulting actions to the Prophet of Islam, which was probably done to overshadow some major problems in the country's domestic politics, is not acceptable at all," he added.

"One of the consequences of this action is the spread of hatred and the intensification of Islamophobia," he stressed.

"The French government is expected to act responsibly by understanding the situation and to prevent the continuation of the cycle of insults, incitement and hatred that has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world," Vaezi noted.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron had openly supported anti-Muslim acts in France against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The comments have raised controversy and provoked a wave of criticism from the Muslim world against the French leader.

ZZ/5058050