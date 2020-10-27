Society of Seminary Teachers condemns French bill

The recent anti-Islamic remarks of the French President are biased and meant to distort Islam and spread hatred, the statement said on Tuesday.

"Today, the true source of extremism is found in European countries," it underlined.

The fake American Islam, which is a fruit of the Zionist ideologies and theorized by investments of the Western governments and their allies, is now suggested to the world by western media as the real version of Islam, it lamented.

It noted that Terrorism is condemned, but Macron's claims are nothing but projection and politicking.

"We strongly condemn the biased and racist remarks of the French President, which has hurt the feelings of some two billion Muslims and consider the double-standards of the West in dealing with terrorism and extremism as the main root of such problems."

HJ/5057529