'Land Lot S7' goes to ZINEBI Film Festival in Spain

“The mad proliferation of the wind gives the trees strange outlines,” reads “Land Lot S7’s” cryptic synopsis. “The wet thread of our slumber ruptures in the night. The hand plunges into the beginning of the fire. The burning entrails of the fields suddenly appear at dawn. Here man is alone. In this loneliness, the shadow of sugar cane flows into eternity.”

This 28-minute documentary-experimental short film is a joint production of France, Iran and Senegal.

ZINEBI, also known as the Bilbao International Festival of Documentary and Short Films, is an annual international film festival that has been held in Bilbao since 1959. It it dedicated to documentary, animations and other short film forms.

The festival will be held on November 13-20 in Spain.

