Bali International Film Festival to host two Iranian titles

Iranian short films, "Doubt" by Ali Tasdighi and "113" by Neda Assef will take part in the 14th Bali International Film Festival in Indonesia.

Neda Assef's 8-minute short film is about soldier number 113 who is overtired and has fallen asleep in the military base conference room, in which the meeting sessions are held. When he wakes up, things have gone out of control.

"Doubt" also narrates the story of life-changing decisions. The cast of this short film includes Pejman Jamshidi, Niloufar Koukhani, and Shahram Shariat.

Bali International Film Festival is held every year in September, however, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the event is scheduled to be staged from November 11 to 14, 2021.

This cinematic event is the largest and oldest annual international film festival in Indonesia.

RHM/5344937