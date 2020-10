The containership, Rayen, has embarked for the Persian Gulf waters from China and has docked at five international ports including Shahid Rajaee Port, Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran said on Monday.

Her carrying capacity is 14500 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 10.6 meters, he said, adding that her length overall (LOA) is 366 meters and her width is 48 meters.

The vessel Rayen is a Container Ship built in 2018 and currently sailing under the flag of Iran.

