Foreign launch carrying smuggled fuel seized in Jask Port

In this operation, 10 crew members of the launch were arrested.

Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki stated, “In line with implementing instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the field of dire and destructive outcomes of ill phenomenon of smuggling on economy of country, dealing with organized networks of smuggling goods and foreign currency was put atop agenda.”

With the measures taken in this regard, a large Pakistani launch engine with a loading capacity of half a million liters of fuel illegally entered the country's water borders was seized by border guards of the country in Jask Port, Hormozgan province.

10 crew members of the vessel were arrested and handed to the judiciary officials, he said, adding, “Jask border guards discovered 1,000 200-lit. barrels and 200 1,000-lit. tanks soaked in fuel and also 10 pumps special for loading and unloading smuggled fuel as well as 300 200-lit barrels containing smuggled diesel.”

In addition to fuel smuggling and border encroachment on Iranian inland waters, the detained vessel did not have any identity documents, Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki added.

Hormozgan Border Commander emphasized the readiness of the province's border forces to protect the water borders and said, "Waters of the Persian Gulf and the Hormozgan will not be a safe place for profiteers and violators and smugglers will be dealt with severely."

