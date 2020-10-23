  1. Politics
Anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered: FM spox

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Stating that Iran has imposed sanctions on the US ambassador to Iraq and a number of other officials involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, Khatibzadeh said that anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “US Amb. to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in criminal assassination of Gen. Soleimani & in advancing sanx agst our ppl."

"Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved," he added.

"Anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered,” Khatibzadeh stressed. 

In a statement on Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country has imposed sanctions on Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and two other high-ranking Lebanese Hezbollah officials.

The statement claimed that Masjedi, a close adviser to former IRGC Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, played a formative role in the IRGC Quds Forces’s Iraq policy.

