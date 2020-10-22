Accusation of Iran's meddling in US election absurd: diplomat

In a tweet on Thursday, Alireza Miryousefi wrote, "Unlike the US, Iran does not interfere in other country's elections. The world has been witnessing US' own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level."

"These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence, & are absurd," he added.

"Iran has no interest in interfering in the US election & no preference for the outcome. US must end its malign and dangerous accusations against Iran, Miryousefi noted.

His tweet came as Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe claimed late Wednesday that voter registration information had been obtained by Iran and Russia in an attempt to undermine confidence in the 2020 election.

Ratcliffe claimed Iran sought to sow unrest in the US in an attempt to damage the candidacy of President Donald Trump.

