PGSR’s exports increases 120% in H1 despite sanctions

Mohammad Ali Dadvar broke the news on Thu. and reiterated that export of products of the refinery increased considerably in the first half of the current year despite unjust US economic sanctions imposed against the country.

He termed unjust US economic sanctions imposed in the field of export of oil products and following irregularities caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in severe fluctuations in oil price and demand ‘effective’.

He emphasized, “However, the company managed to increase its export to other countries relying upon its expert and talented manpower.”

Giant steps have been taken in eyeing global markets and promoting export of its products to foreign countries, the CEO of the refinery added.

The CEO of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company announced the increase of company's marketing activities in East Asia and planning to identify new market opportunities and said, “We have achieved implementation of a suitable model to meet the demands of the market by prioritizing the interests and materials of the company, which has ensured our further success in this field.”

The refinery managed to export more than 800,000 metric tons of four products including light naphtha, medium naphtha, heavy cut and solvent in the first half of the current year, showing a 120 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/5054080