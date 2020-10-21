US sanctions still hampering medicine imports: GIO head

"Despite the US claim that the sanctions have not affected the imports of medicine and food into Iran, all drug supply and delivery portals are blocked,” Hassan Darvishian also said on Wednesday in a video conference meeting with the representatives of Ombudsman Offices in member states of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“This year, the Iranian nation is fighting in two fronts: one is the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and the second is the fight against the US’ economic terrorism and the sanctions, which have severely impacted the country’s might in supplying the medicine."

Darvishian called on the international community to stand firmly against the US’ unilateral approaches toward the world countries in a bid to remove the cruel and unjust sanctions and help nations overcome the spreading pandemic.

The US government has claimed humanitarian goods are exempt from its sanction, but a web of sanctions tied around Iran over years has made foreign banks and companies extremely wary of engaging in any trade with the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Darvishian praised the Iranian nation’s resistance against such cruelties and added that our people, despite all the pressure, were able to produce hygiene items such as masks and antiseptic action within a short period, and our scientists have been developing and testing vaccines to contain this virus.

"We attained valuable experience in the production and distribution of health items that we had severe problems in the first days of the outbreak of the virus."

He noted, “In addition to meeting domestic needs, we are ready to export some health items.”

