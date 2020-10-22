Bavar-373 defense sys. to confront far-reaching targets

Second Brigadier General Abbas Farajpour Spokesman of 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill broke the news on Thu. and added, “The most important long-range indigenous defense system, Bavar-373, will face long-range targets for the first time in the form of an integrated air defense network in a joint specialized air defense military exercise in the central desert of Iran.”

Bavar-373 is an Iranian long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system unveiled in August 2016. Iran describes it as a competitor with the S-300 missile system. It is manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry in cooperation with unspecified local manufacturers and universities.

