  1. Iran
Oct 21, 2020, 8:46 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 21

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 21

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, October 21.

Etela’at

Leader appreciates Iranian law enforcement on Police Week

Macron’s remarks on Islam a provocation: Erdogan

Veep says govt. needs to rebuild national trust, hope to conquer economic challenges

Health Ministry calls for tight restrictions to contain coronavirus

Govt. spox says no negotiations possible unless US returns to JCPOA commitments

Iranian Air Force launch massive military drill

Rial regains

Iran

Leader congratulates IRIP on occasion of Police Week

Rial on high turbulence

Armenia welcomes Iran’s constructive step in solving Karabakh-Nagorno conflict

Khorasan

Foreign currency plunges for the third day

Kayhan

Coronavirus registers new record high in fatalities for third day

US on threshold of civil war

Rial regains as CBI pushes to contain soaring exchange prices

MR

News Code 164981

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News