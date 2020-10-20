US illegal sanctions violating all Iranians' human rights

Hamideh Haji Norouzi made some remarks in response to the question that whether, in terms of international law, medicine sanction on countries is legal or not.

According to Article 55 in the Charter of the United Nations, Article 25 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Article 12 in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, all people of the world have the Right to Health, she said and added, “Therefore, the imposition of economic sanctions that prevent patients from accessing essential medicinal items is contrary to international law and human rights.”

She went on to criticize US economic sanctions on Iran which are directly and indirectly target Iran’s Pharmaceutical affairs.

Referring to the American’s false claim that pharmaceutical items were exempted from economic sanctions against Iran, she explained, “The imposition of sanctions on Iranian banking and financial sectors has made it impossible to exchange currency for the supply of medical equipment and pharmaceutical items,”

On the other hand, due to secondary sanctions, many pharmaceutical companies are unable to do business with Iran, she added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she called on the United Nations, who is responsible for establishing international peace and security, and WHO, whose duty is ensuring the health and well-being of the people of the world, to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the health of the people of the world, including the people of Iran.

“Regarding this issue, I and a group of Iranian lawyers, have written a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, which will be published”, she added.

