Oct 19, 2020, 1:29 PM

Dubai-Lengeh Port ferry route resumes operation

TEHRNA, Oct. 19 (MNA) – The ferry route between Lengeh Port in Iran’s Hormozgan province and Dubai has resumed operation, after eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) Group, following negotiations between the Iranian and Emirati sides, the marine line will transport passengers between the two port cities on a weekly basis with all health protocols in place.

Passengers are required to have a printed negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate to be accepted on board.

Prior to the coronavirus spread, ferry boats were operating regularly between Iran’s Shahid Bahonar Port in Bandar Abbas and the UAE’s Sharjah as well as between Hormozgan’s Bandar Lengeh and Dubai.

