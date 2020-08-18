Karaj-China cargo flight to be launched

He added that negotiations are also underway to launch several cargo flights with regional countries such as the UAE.

Payam International Airport in Karaj is one of the airports of Iran airspace which is active 24 hours a day and is located in Karaj, Alborz province.

This airport was opened and exploited in 1992 to conduct postal and air cargo operations.

The height of Payam airport is 4170 feet above the sea and has a runway with a length of 4000 meters, a width of 60 meters, and runway resistance of 75 PCN.

This airport can accept the wide-body aircrafts and the apron of (aircraft parking) is 128000 square meters with nine stands and lightings.

Payam International Airport, which was used to just serve cargo planes, opened its passenger terminal in mid-September 2018.

Regular flights from Payam Airport (PA) exported fruits and vegetables to the Persian Gulf littoral states back in 2006.

