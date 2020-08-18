  1. Economy
Aug 18, 2020, 10:28 PM

Karaj-China cargo flight to be launched

Karaj-China cargo flight to be launched

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Nader Sanagoo Motlaq, the head of Payam International Airport announced that cargo flight will be established between Karaj, Iranian province of Alborz, and China to ease the supply of the demand of producers in the province.

He added that negotiations are also underway to launch several cargo flights with regional countries such as the UAE.

Payam International Airport in Karaj is one of the airports of Iran airspace which is active 24 hours a day and is located in Karaj, Alborz province.

This airport was opened and exploited in 1992 to conduct postal and air cargo operations.

The height of Payam airport is 4170 feet above the sea and has a runway with a length of 4000 meters, a width of 60 meters, and runway resistance of 75 PCN.

This airport can accept the wide-body aircrafts and the apron of (aircraft parking) is 128000 square meters with nine stands and lightings.

Payam International Airport, which was used to just serve cargo planes, opened its passenger terminal in mid-September 2018.

Regular flights from Payam Airport (PA) exported fruits and vegetables to the Persian Gulf littoral states back in 2006.

HJ/5002117

News Code 162452

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News