Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts 3 ISIL attacks in Samarra

ISIL takfiri terrorists have tried three times in the past 72 hours to gain control of areas in south of Iraqi Samarra, Al Forat reported.

According to the report, ISIL forces sought to gain control of the Sayyid Gharib area in southern Samarra and northern Iraq.

However, the timely presence of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces caused the Takfiris to fail to control the southern axis of Samarra on all three operations.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command has warned about the occasional ISIL attempts to reach holy sites in the city in Saladin Governorate, calling on its forces to be on full alert to defend the sites.

Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts in recent months, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/5050152