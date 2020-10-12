  1. Politics
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIL operation in Nineveh province

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces identified and arrested three ISIL terrorist elements in an operation in Nineveh province.

Iraqi army forces mounted an anti-ISIL operation to eliminate the remnant of terrorists in Nineveh province, Alforat News reported.

Three ISIL members have been identified and arrested in the operation, the report added.

Iraqi security forces announced that large-scale operations are underway to target ISIL terrorists in various parts of the country.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.

They have managed to destroy ISIL bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.

