Iraqi army arrests 5 ISIL forces in Saladin Province

The Iraqi army continues its series of counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country, Al Forat reported.

According to the report, Iraqi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in Saladin Province and managed to identify and arrest five previously wanted ISIL Takfiri forces.

Meanwhile, Iraqi army forces identified and arrested one of the most dangerous and wanted terrorists in Kirkuk province, as well as thwarted an attempt by an ISIL takfiri element to attack security bases in the area between Kirkuk and Tikrit.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.

They have managed to destroy ISIL bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.

ZZ/5052253